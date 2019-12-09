Karachi registers death of woman exposed to dengue shock syndrome

Sindh Programma for Dengue Prevention and Control has confirmed death of a 38 year old lady exposed to dengue fever induced hemorrhagic shock at a local facility here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh Programma for Dengue Prevention and Control has confirmed death of a 38 year old lady exposed to dengue fever induced hemorrhagic shock at a local facility here on Monday.

The deceased belonging to North Karachi was admitted to a hospital in the city with diagnosis of dengue fever and associated diagnosis being hyper tension, chronic kidney disease, epilepsy coupled with transurethral resection of bladder.

According to SPDPC sources 16,102 cases of dengue fever have been reported from different parts of the province during the current year and that vast majority of the sufferers managed successful recovery of the largely self limiting condition.

People with compromised immunity were said to have succumbed to the dengue fever along with those who could not ensure timely interventions comprising simple measures as avoiding dehydration and protection against the bite of mosquito causing the health condition assuming alarming proportion.

In particular context of Karachi, where more than 50 cases were reported on one single day, a senior infection control expert attributed slow infrastructure development work, often also left unattended in between - due to various reasons, as a major factor aggravating the situation.

The puddles of water, largely clean and transparent, are readily existent breeding points for the peculiar mosquito causing dengue coupled, she said.

Indifference on part of citizens themselves to eradicate the aedes-egypti at their very homes or in the vicinity was also mentioned to be a major challenge.

To a query, the expert agreed that inefficient fumigation campaigns have also emerged to be a source of resistance to the small insect responsible for the health condition.

Districts most affected from dengue fever are found to be Central and South closely followed by district East.