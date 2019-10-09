Karachi reports 16 dengue deaths

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A 28-year-old woman Kanwal from Landhi on Wednesday passed away due to dengue fever related complications, raising the total number of such deaths to 16 in the metropolis.

The spokesman for Liaquat National Hospital Anjum Rizvi confirming the latest dengue fatality, said the woman was brought to the emergency department of the hospital on

Tuesday night in a precarious condition with profuse bleeding and extremely low platelet count.

"She was immediately shifted to the ICU and despite all possible efforts could not survive," said Rizvi.

An official associated with Sindh Dengue Prevention and Control Program, talking to APP, said dengue fever cases were being constantly reported from across the city.

"There are, however, certain pockets registered to have higher number of the (dengue fever) cases and these are mainly those getting their water supplies from sources other than regular piped water," said the official, who is also a senior

doctor associated with the provincial health department.

Agreeing that the city is increasingly dependent on water tankers and associated services, he said this has been regularly registered to be one of the major factors contributory to the outbreak of the disease.

To another query, he said faulty infrastructure was also aggravating the situation and people with weak immunity were turning to be the easy victim of the infection.

"I as a concerned can only appeal to the citizens in general and communities in particular not to leave puddles of water in their surrounding unattended," he said.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC), Dr. Seemi Jamali, said patients with high grade fever were regularly visiting the hospital, however, it was only after essential investigations that there status could be determined.

Dengue positive patients associated with severe complications were admitted in

hospital, she said emphasizing that the vast majority were attended at the out-patient department.

Dengue fever, basically a self-limiting disease could be managed through simple intervention through absolute care to counter dehydration and also efficient protection against the mosquito causing the spread of virus among people.