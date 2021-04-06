Kazakh President Receives Sputnik V Vaccine, Feels Well After Inoculation - Spokesman

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, produced by a local pharmaceutical plant in Karaganda, and feels well after the inoculation, his spokesman Berik Uali said on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, produced by a local pharmaceutical plant in Karaganda, and feels well after the inoculation, his spokesman Berik Uali said on Tuesday.

"Today, the head of state received the Sputnik V vaccine produced by the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant. After vaccination, he feels good. There are no side effects," Uali wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the spokesman, the president believes that only vaccination of citizens of Kazakhstan and the formation of collective immunity will help defeat the coronavirus, remove all restrictions, and ensure the restoration of normal life.