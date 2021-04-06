UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh President Receives Sputnik V Vaccine, Feels Well After Inoculation - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 05:07 PM

Kazakh President Receives Sputnik V Vaccine, Feels Well After Inoculation - Spokesman

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, produced by a local pharmaceutical plant in Karaganda, and feels well after the inoculation, his spokesman Berik Uali said on Tuesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, produced by a local pharmaceutical plant in Karaganda, and feels well after the inoculation, his spokesman Berik Uali said on Tuesday.

"Today, the head of state received the Sputnik V vaccine produced by the Karaganda pharmaceutical plant. After vaccination, he feels good. There are no side effects," Uali wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the spokesman, the president believes that only vaccination of citizens of Kazakhstan and the formation of collective immunity will help defeat the coronavirus, remove all restrictions, and ensure the restoration of normal life.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook Immunity Kazakhstan April All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FAC issue guidelines for cotton farmers applicable ..

4 minutes ago

Residents to get food items at subsidized rate dur ..

4 minutes ago

Schools in corona affected areas in KP to remain c ..

4 minutes ago

UNHCR discloses 49.7 mln USD needed to deal with n ..

10 minutes ago

N. Korea Confirms Skipping Tokyo Olympics to Inter ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Public Prosecution releases awareness video on ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.