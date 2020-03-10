Kazakhstan Bans Arrivals from Germany, France, Spain Amid Coronavirus - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Kazakhstan has introduced travel bans effective March 12 for three more European countries most affected by the rampant coronavirus spread, Chief Public Health Officer Zhandarbek Bekshin said on Tuesday.

A similar entry ban for any Italian or foreigner who has recently traveled to Italy went into effect on March 8 in light of the growing number of cases in the country.

"As of today, we restrict arrivals from China, South Korea, Iran and Italy, as well as from first-tier countries of Group B - Germany, Spain, and France - the regulation for these countries will become effective on midnight March 12," Bekshin said.

Kazakh nationals are exempt from the bans, according to the official.

Kazakhstan does not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus, and the region of Central Asia, in general, appears to be less affected than the neighboring regions of the middle East and East Asia.

China remains the main epicenter of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), but the infection toll worldwide has now exceeded 100,000 people.

In East Asia, South Korea remains the most affected nation after China. Its health authorities reported earlier in the day that the country had more than 7,500 confirmed cases. The rate of infection in Iran also shows no signs of slowing down, with confirmed cases exceeding 7,000.

Italy, with over 9,000 cases and 463 fatalities, has been on a complete lockdown since early on Monday. France, Germany and Spain are the next three most affected countries in Europe.