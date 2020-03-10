Kazakhstan Bans Entry for People Arriving From Italy Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Official

Kazakhstan has banned entry for all the people arriving from Italy, except Kazakh citizens, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, the country's chief sanitary doctor, Zhandarbek Bekshin, said on Tuesday

"We are concerned over the incidence rate growth in the European Union, in Italy, first of all ... From March 8, we have banned entry not only for Italian citizens but for foreign citizens who have stayed there as well," Bekshin said at a press briefing, adding that Kazakh nationals are still allowed to return to the country from Italy.