Kazakhstan Expects First Batches of Russian Sputnik Light Vaccine in December-January

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The first deliveries of the single-component Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik Light are expected in Kazakhstan from December to January, in renewed efforts by the government to expand its vaccination drive,head of the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Kazakh Health Ministry Aizhan Yesmagambetova said.

"There is an agreement for shipment for the end of December to beginning of January," Yesmagambetova told reporters on the sidelines of the government administration meeting.

Earlier in November, Kazakhstan was in talks with Russia on possible supplies of the Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine. Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said Karaganda Pharmaceutical Complex (KPC) produced an experimental batch of the Sputnik Light drug, and the vaccine successfully underwent the trials at the Gamaleya Center.

In July, the Kazakh Health Ministry had registered Sputnik Light.

Kazakhstan provides six vaccines to be administered free of charge: the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, produced at the KPC; the Kazakh drug QazVac; the Hayat-Vax vaccine produced in the UAE by the Chinese company Sinopharm; CoronaVac produced by the Chinese Sinovac Biotech Ltd.; the Vero Cell vaccine of Sinopharm developed also in China; as well as the Comirnaty vaccine produced by Pfizer (for adolescents, pregnant and lactating women).