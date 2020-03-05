Kazakhstan to Ban Entry for South Korean Citizens From March 8 - Industry Ministry

Kazakhstan has decided to ban entry for South Koreans starting from Sunday amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the East Asian country, Kazakh Deputy Industry Minister Berik Kamaliev said on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Kazakhstan has decided to ban entry for South Koreans starting from Sunday amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in the East Asian country, Kazakh Deputy Industry Minister Berik Kamaliev said on Thursday.

"As of March 8, the entry of South Korean citizens will be suspended," Kamaliev said during a briefing.

Meanwhile, Kazakh Health Minister Yelzhan Birtanov said that the Central Asian country was ready to deport people from coronavirus-hit countries for safety purposes.