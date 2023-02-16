UrduPoint.com

KDA And Medi Bank Organize Two Days Free Medical Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 06:43 PM

KDA and Medi Bank organize two days free medical camp

Chairman Kaghan Development Authority Dr. Amil Zaman Khan Thursday said that due to the high rate of physical weakness and other diseases among women and children, free medical camps will be continued in different places of Kaghan valley

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Chairman Kaghan Development Authority Dr. Amil Zaman Khan Thursday said that due to the high rate of physical weakness and other diseases among women and children, free medical camps will be continued in different places of Kaghan valley.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to the two-day free medical camp being organized in the upper parts of district Mansehra including Jaraid and KIwai by the KDA in collaboration with the charity Medi Bank.

He further said that during the tourist season, most of the natives of these areas earn their bread and butter, they usually face difficulties during the winter season, in view of the current economic conditions, more free medical campuses will be set up in these areas.

Dr. Aimal Zaman stated that specialist doctors were present in the camp where they examined more than 2000 patients including males, females and children, in the camp doctors also provided free-of-cost medicines to the patients. He said that specialist male and female doctors have also examined the people affected by severe colds.

Later, KDA Chairman Aimal Zaman, DG Tariq Khan, district administration and doctors inspected the medical camp, met with the visiting doctors and inquired about the facilities being provided to the patients. The chairman of KDA and DG also distributed souvenirs, and certificates to officers, doctors and other staff.

Related Topics

Visit Bank Male Mansehra Women Media

Recent Stories

Major upsets in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis C ..

Major upsets in ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships

6 minutes ago
 Italy Says Ukraine Asked for WMD Protective Gear

Italy Says Ukraine Asked for WMD Protective Gear

6 minutes ago
 President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerc ..

President Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) keen t ..

6 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates first Compliance Conf ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates first Compliance Conference &#039;Maamen&#039;

17 minutes ago
 Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 91 ..

Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disconnects 91 illegal connections

6 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting on SDC Havelian

DC chairs meeting on SDC Havelian

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.