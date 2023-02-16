KDA and Medi Bank organize two days free medical camp

Chairman Kaghan Development Authority Dr. Amil Zaman Khan Thursday said that due to the high rate of physical weakness and other diseases among women and children, free medical camps will be continued in different places of Kaghan valley

KAGHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Chairman Kaghan Development Authority Dr. Amil Zaman Khan Thursday said that due to the high rate of physical weakness and other diseases among women and children, free medical camps will be continued in different places of Kaghan valley.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to the two-day free medical camp being organized in the upper parts of district Mansehra including Jaraid and KIwai by the KDA in collaboration with the charity Medi Bank.

He further said that during the tourist season, most of the natives of these areas earn their bread and butter, they usually face difficulties during the winter season, in view of the current economic conditions, more free medical campuses will be set up in these areas.

Dr. Aimal Zaman stated that specialist doctors were present in the camp where they examined more than 2000 patients including males, females and children, in the camp doctors also provided free-of-cost medicines to the patients. He said that specialist male and female doctors have also examined the people affected by severe colds.

Later, KDA Chairman Aimal Zaman, DG Tariq Khan, district administration and doctors inspected the medical camp, met with the visiting doctors and inquired about the facilities being provided to the patients. The chairman of KDA and DG also distributed souvenirs, and certificates to officers, doctors and other staff.