Keep Environment Clean To Avoid Diseases: Prof Alfreed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 07:23 PM

Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute and Ameeruddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar has called upon people to maintain cleanliness in their houses and surrounding areas to control diseases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute and Ameeruddin Medical College Prof Dr Sardar Mohammad Alfareed Zafar has called upon people to maintain cleanliness in their houses and surrounding areas to control diseases.

While addressing an awareness seminar on dengue here at the Punjab Institute of Neuro-Sciences of the Lahore General Hospital, he said a continuous campaign was needed to create awareness among people about dengue and other diseases.

Prof Dr Agha Shabeer Ali, Dr Imran Hassan Khan, MS LGH Dr Mahmud Salahuddin, Dr Sadia Rana and medical experts delivered lectures about curbing of dengue disease.

Prof Alfareed announced that separate ward would be established at LGH for epidemic diseases so that patients could be provided the best possible medical cover.

He said that under the Health education Programme of Post-graduate Medical Institute, doctors of different public and private sector hospitals were being equipped to cope with challenges of dengue. Training, awareness seminars and workshops were also being arranged regularly which also helped update knowledge and skills.

He said that proper record of dengue patients had been maintained at Lahore General Hospital so that in case of need they could be contacted for any information.

LGH Medical Superintendent Dr Mahmud Salahuddin said that in war against dengue, the hospital was completely following directions of the Health Department and special treatment was being provided to dengue patients.

