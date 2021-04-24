Keep Environment Clean Vital To End Dengue
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 04:12 PM
SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal has said in order to control dengue fever, it is necessary to keep environment clean and dry.
He stated this while addressing a meeting of District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Dengue at the DC's office on Saturday.
The meeting was attended by DHO Dr Afzal Bhili and officials of departments concerned.
Farooq Akmal said there was a need to raise awareness among people that they should cooperate with the administration in keeping homes and streets clean.