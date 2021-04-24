UrduPoint.com
Keep Environment Clean Vital To End Dengue

Sat 24th April 2021

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal has said in order to control dengue fever, it is necessary to keep environment clean and dry

SIALKOT,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal has said in order to control dengue fever, it is necessary to keep environment clean and dry.

He stated this while addressing a meeting of District Vigilance Committee for Anti-Dengue at the DC's office on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by DHO Dr Afzal Bhili and officials of departments concerned.

Farooq Akmal said there was a need to raise awareness among people that they should cooperate with the administration in keeping homes and streets clean.

More Stories From Health

