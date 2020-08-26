Keep monsoon infections at bay with adopting extra hygiene precautions

Health Specialists Wednesday said that citizens should be extremely careful about their health during current monsoon season as contracting viral infections through water logging and unhygenic food can make people sick

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Health Specialists Wednesday said that citizens should be extremely careful about their health during current monsoon season as contracting viral infections through water logging and unhygenic food can make people sick.

Talking to a private news channel, ENT consultant and Surgeon Dr Saif ullah Mir said water born diseases like Malaria, dengue , skin infections and stomach related ailments are more widespread during monsoon due to water logging, unhygienic conditions practices.

To address these issue of water logging on roads from the public point of view, the society has to come up-front to help the public authorities in handling the situation, adding, we have to become aware in every sense to know how to keep our vicinity clean and safe in the same way as we keep our homes.

We will have to behave responsibly. It becomes our duty to keep the roads clean, that we don't litter here and there, as it causes water logging, he added.

Another Dr. Umar ENT Surgeon explained healthcare in monsoon is crucial for everyone like avoiding the common cold, infections and water-borne diseases, it is more critical for people with diabetes and preventive actions tend to take much longer to avoid fluctuations in blood sugar levels and potential problems.

He said that prevention is better than cure so citizens to keep vector-borne diseases at bay one should wear proper clothes and use mosquito-repellent creams.

Surroundings must be cleaned and water should not be allowed to accumulate at home, he said, adding, special awareness programmes should be initiated to spread knowledge about coronavirus and other monsoon-related diseases.

Public should support and cooperate with the government and their fellow citizens to eradicate vector-borne and other diseases and must also wear masks and wash their hands with soap. They must also keep social distance when they are in public places, he mentioned.

Expert says that to avoid diarrhoea and cholera, safe drinking water must be used while boiled water should be used for preparing milk for infants.

To make water safe for drinking, water must be brought to 'rolling boil' for 5-10 minutes otherwise it might not be safe for a child to consume, he added.

He said good hygiene must be followed by parents and particularly mothers to safeguard their children from seasonal infections that may be life-threatening.

He also advised that the diabetic patients also need to take additional care of their feet during the rainy season and ought not to walk shoeless since the soil almost turns into a reservoir for a wide range of germs during the rains.