Kenya administers 18 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses

NAIROBI, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Kenya has administered 18 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, the Ministry of Health said on Friday in an update, as the country keeps alive its goal of fully vaccinating 19 million adults by the end of June.

The ministry noted that out of the doses, 16.3 million have been administered to adults while the rest to teenagers aged 15 to 18.

Some 8.8 million adults and 227,789 teenagers have been fully vaccinated, according to the ministry.

However,the vaccination initiative has been slowed down by the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the east African nation, with an average of 7,000 people being vaccinated daily down from up to 200,000.

Kenya lifted COVID-19 measures, including the wearing of face masks in public, after sustaining less than one percent case rate for months.

The country has so far received 27.8 million vaccine doses that include Moderna, Astrazeneca, Sinopharm, Johnson &Johnson and Pfizer.

The country reported 28 cases on Friday, pushing the total confirmed cases to 323,846.