UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kenya Confirms First Case Of Coronavirus In East Africa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:52 PM

Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus in East Africa

Kenya announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday, saying a woman who returned from the United States tested positive for the illness in Nairobi

Nairobi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Kenya announced its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Friday, saying a woman who returned from the United States tested positive for the illness in Nairobi.

"I want to inform you that the Ministry of Health has confirmed the first coronavirus case in Kenya," Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe told reporters.

"The case is a Kenyan citizen who traveled back to Nairobi, returning from the United States of America via London, United Kingdom, on March 5, 2020."The woman's temperature had returned to normal and she was stable and recovering in isolation, he said.

It is the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in the East African region.

Related Topics

London Nairobi United Kingdom United States Kenya March Women 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikh Ahm ..

25 minutes ago

Fans to be barred from Super Rugby in Australia ov ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Post re-branded its post offices at Bahri ..

2 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) announces Schola ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam's help Karachi win ov ..

6 minutes ago

Austrian OBB Suspends Railway Traffic With Slovaki ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.