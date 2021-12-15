UrduPoint.com

Kenya Detects 3 Cases Of Omicron COVID-19 Variant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 04:19 PM

Kenya detects 3 cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant

Kenya's Ministry of Health said Wednesday it has detected three cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country

NAIROBI, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Kenya's Ministry of Health said Wednesday it has detected three cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the country.

The cases were detected among travelers at the country's airports, said Mutahi Kagwe, cabinet secretary of the Ministry of Health.

"We have detected Omicron among travelers and it's just a matter of time before it becomes the dominant variant across the globe," he told a consultative meeting in the coastal city of Mombasa. "I have no doubt about it." "Variants will come and go, but this is not the time for knee jerk reactions. The decision of the ministry of health must be on the basis of science and evidence and not emotions. We are still observing the situation," Kagwe said.

Africa is being hit by the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic driven by the Omicron variant, after recording the fastest weekly surge in new cases since May 2020, said an official of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tuesday.

"Africa is now officially in the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is partly due to the Omicron variant," WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti told an end-of-year press conference in Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of the Congo, where the WHO Regional Office for Africa is based.

Africa has seen a rise of 83 percent in new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Dec. 12, driven by the Delta and the Omicron variants, which is the fastest surge recorded since May 2020, she said.

Related Topics

Africa World Brazzaville Mombasa Congo May 2020 Cabinet

Recent Stories

Kohli exposes selectors’ decision of sacking him ..

Kohli exposes selectors’ decision of sacking him from captaincy of white-ball ..

8 minutes ago
 UN chief says cross-border aid to Syria rebel bast ..

UN chief says cross-border aid to Syria rebel bastion vital

1 minute ago
 Region’s most powerful four-wheel drivers gather ..

Region’s most powerful four-wheel drivers gather tomorrow in Al Dhafra for Liw ..

20 minutes ago
 Stay protected with Huawei’s newest Wi-Fi 6 home ..

Stay protected with Huawei’s newest Wi-Fi 6 home router, HUAWEI WiFi AX2

24 minutes ago
 Russia would pay 'high price' for Ukraine invasion ..

Russia would pay 'high price' for Ukraine invasion: Scholz

5 minutes ago
 Russia adds 28,363 COVID-19 cases

Russia adds 28,363 COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.