Kenya Exceeds COVID-19 Vaccination Target To Fully Vaccinate Health Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2022 | 04:33 PM

Kenya has surpassed its COVID-19 vaccination target for health workers as thousands of the employees heeded the call to take the jabs, the Ministry of Health said in an update released on Monday

NAIROBI, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) --:Kenya has surpassed its COVID-19 vaccination target for health workers as thousands of the employees heeded the call to take the jabs, the Ministry of Health said in an update released on Monday.

The ministry noted that 237,173 health workers in the East African nation were fully vaccinated against a target of 208,418, representing a vaccination rate of 114 percent.

The health workers, who mainly comprise doctors, nurses and clinical officers, top the list of those who are fully vaccinated among frontline workers and priority groups.

The others are teachers, security workers and the elderly.

The tutors follow with 410,393 of them fully vaccinated, against a target of 480,641, a vaccination rate of 85 percent.

The worst performing among the priority groups are the elderly, with 2.6 million of them having taken the first vaccine but only 957,767 have returned for the second, a vaccination rate of 37 percent.

