Kenya receives 860,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines

NAIROBI, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Kenya on Friday evening received 160,000 doses of AstraZeneca from Slovakia, as well as 700,000 doses of vaccine from France and Germany donated via the COVAX Facility.

Henriette Geiger, Head of Delegation of the EU to Kenya, said Team Europe has from the start shown vaccine solidarity with Kenya and the world, and has always allowed the export of vaccines to middle and lower-income countries.

Kenya's COVID-19 positivity rate is now at 2.8 percent with total confirmed infections at 250,898, recoveries at 243,591 and fatalities at 5,179 as of Friday, according to the data from the Ministry of Health.

So far, a total of 4.11 million vaccines had been administered across the country as of Thursday. Of these, the total first doses were 3.09 million while the second doses were 1.02 million.