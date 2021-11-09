UrduPoint.com

Kenya Targets Less Than 25,000 New HIV Infections In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:30 PM

Kenya targets less than 25,000 new HIV infections in 2021

Kenya is targeting less than 25,000 new HIV infections in 2021, a government official said on Tuesday

NAIROBI, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) --:Kenya is targeting less than 25,000 new HIV infections in 2021, a government official said on Tuesday.

Ruth Laibon-Masha, CEO of the National Aids Control Council (NACC), a government agency that leads the response against HIV/AIDS, told journalists in Nairobi that Kenya recorded 41,416 HIV infections in 2020.

"The only way to achieve the dream of ending AIDS and HIV by the year 2030 is if there are no new infections among newborns, adolescents and young adults," Laibon-Masha said.

She added that the country is performing well in terms of controlling new infections among those above the age of 55.

According to NACC, the high rate of teen pregnancies remains a stumbling block in the quest to eliminate new HIV infections in the country.

She observed that Kenya requires at least 25.4 billion shillings (228 million U.S. Dollars) annually in order to fund the purchase of HIV commodities for all patients in need of treatment.

