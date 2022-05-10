UrduPoint.com

Kenya To Use Mobile App To Monitor Distribution Of Health Commodities

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2022 | 03:58 PM

Kenya is partnering with the private sector to roll out the use of a mobile application that will monitor the distribution of health commodities such as medicines across the country, a government official said on Wednesday

Salim Ali Hussein, deputy director of medical services, Ministry of Health told journalists in Nairobi that the mobile application will be integrated into the Kenya health information system to ensure real-time monitoring of essential drugs across health facilities.

"The mobile application will play a role in reducing stock-out of life-saving commodities used in community-based health programs," Hussein said.

According to the ministry of health, community health workers will be able to provide data to enable demand-based resupply of health commodities based on accurate forecasts.

Hussein said that the mobile application has been designed to interact with either feature phones or smart-phones.

He observed that the mobile application can also be used in remote areas because users with a feature phone or those with no internet access are able to submit logistics data at no cost.

