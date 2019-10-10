Khyber Medical University organizes conference on protection of health workers

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 06:15 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) in collaboration with International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) Thursday organized a round table conference on protection of health workers.

Special Secretary Health, Syed Farooq Jamil was Chief Guest of the event that among others was attended by representatives of Rescue 1122, police, private hospitals, district administration, health department and healthcare commission.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Secretary Health, Farooq Jamil said that provincial government is legislating for the protection of health workers. He said that practical steps have been taken by the provincial government in this connection, adding stakeholders would soon start enjoying results.

Head ICRC Peshawar, Patrick Husar said that aim of the conference is to identify problems and challenges of health workers, and to compile suggestion for resolving these problems.

He said that health care initiatives efforts have been transformed into a result oriented program under which several steps have been taken for protection of health workers.

Dean Public Health KMU, Dr. Zia-ul-Haq appreciated the efforts of provincial government for health workers protection and said that proposals and suggestion forwarded by conference participants would be materialized at government level.

