Khyber Pakhtunkwa Finance and Health Minister , Taimur Khan Jhagra confirms 39 more Corona cases

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Finance and Health Minister , Taimur Khan Jhagra on Wednesday confirmed 39 more cases of Coronavirus from UC Manga of Mardan district where first death from corona vrius took place last week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Finance and Health Minister , Taimur Khan Jhagra on Wednesday confirmed 39 more cases of Coronavirus from UC Manga of Mardan district where first death from corona vrius took place last week.

In his official Twitter account , he said "Quick update of extended Corona Virus test results in UC Manga, Mardan where Pakistan's first death was recorded, a lockdown was enacted.

Sampling has shown that out of 46 people tested in the UC, 39 tests are positive. Four samples were rejected. All tested were asymptomatic"