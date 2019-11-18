Khyber Teaching Hospital, KMC to organize orthobiologics symposium

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Department of Orthopedic Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Khyber Medical College are organizing 1st KMC International Orthobiologics Symposium 2019 tomorrow (Tuesday), said a press release issued here on Monday.

Orthobiologics are those agents occurring in nature, which allow us to manage and heal conditions that would otherwise require surgery. The Orthobiologics Symposium will explore the available options, recent advances and evidence in support.

The aim of this symposium is also to educate people on the proper use and limitations of these agents. International and national faculty will be addressing the participants.