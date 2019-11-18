UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khyber Teaching Hospital, KMC To Organize Orthobiologics Symposium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:41 PM

Khyber Teaching Hospital, KMC to organize orthobiologics symposium

Department of Orthopedic Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Khyber Medical College are organizing 1st KMC International Orthobiologics Symposium 2019 tomorrow (Tuesday), said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Department of Orthopedic Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) and Khyber Medical College are organizing 1st KMC International Orthobiologics Symposium 2019 tomorrow (Tuesday), said a press release issued here on Monday.

Orthobiologics are those agents occurring in nature, which allow us to manage and heal conditions that would otherwise require surgery. The Orthobiologics Symposium will explore the available options, recent advances and evidence in support.

The aim of this symposium is also to educate people on the proper use and limitations of these agents. International and national faculty will be addressing the participants.

Related Topics

2019

Recent Stories

British Lord backs Kashmiris' rights; AJK Preside ..

5 minutes ago

EOC Coordinator visits Northern Districts of Hazar ..

5 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

5 minutes ago

Riot Police in Tbilisi Use Water Cannon to Dispers ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmiris to collectively encounter gimmicks of N ..

20 minutes ago

International Court to Start Hearings on Kerch Str ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.