Kidney condition detected in minutes by Streams App

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :The new alerting system, known as Streams App, developed by the Royal Free with technology firm DeepMind, sends results straight to front-line clinicians in the form of easy-to-read results and graphs.

One of the blood tests looks for high levels of a waste product called creatinine, which is normally filtered out by the kidneys .

Information on other blood markers which can help treat patients is also made available quickly to specialists via the app, reporting by BBC.

DeepMind is owned by Alphabet and shares the same parent company as Google.

Mary Emerson, lead nurse specialist at the Royal Free, told "it's a huge change to be able to receive alerts about patients anywhere in the hospital,".

This is the first device that has enabled to see results in a mobile real-time way and the first system that "fits for medical field work".