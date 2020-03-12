UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kidney Diseases Worldwide Resulting In 2.4m Deaths Annually : Experts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:11 PM

Kidney diseases worldwide resulting in 2.4m deaths annually : Experts

The experts highlighted that the sharp increase in number of kidney diseases is alarming as an estimate of 850 million people are affected with kidney diseases worldwide resulting in 2.4 million deaths annually which is ranked as the sixth fastest growing cause of death worldwide while Pakistan is the eighth largest country with high prevalence of kidney diseases causing 20 thousand deaths annually

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The experts highlighted that the sharp increase in number of kidney diseases is alarming as an estimate of 850 million people are affected with kidney diseases worldwide resulting in 2.4 million deaths annually which is ranked as the sixth fastest growing cause of death worldwide while Pakistan is the eighth largest country with high prevalence of kidney diseases causing 20 thousand deaths annually.

The experts pointed out while speaking during day-long awareness events organized in connection with World Kidney Day by Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) here.

The SIUT experts from infectious diseases department discussed the novel coronavirus 'COVID-19' and advised the participants to take simple and effective precautionary measures which they normally take against common flu like covering the nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing.

The experts pointed out that the leading cause of chronic kidney diseases are primarily diabetes, kidney stones diseases and high blood pressure while other causes are excessive use of pain killers, some herbal medicines, genetic disorders, by birth defects, infections, environmental pollution and unhygienic conditions. Unfortunately, most of the kidney function was already lost by the time the symptoms of kidney diseases appear.

Explaining the cardinal measures for prevention of kidney diseases they advised for low intake of salt and oily foods, staying hydrated, eating more fruits and vegetables, staying physically active, regular checkup with doctors, no consumption of alcohol and tobacco, maintaining ideal weight, controlling sugar levels for diabetic patients, controlling high blood pressure in hypertensive patients and compliance with medications as directed by the physician.

The SIUT organized day long public awareness program events at its Dewan Farooq Medical Centre Karachi and SIUT Chhablani Medical Centre Sukkur.

The World Kidney Day was observed to highlight the importance of kidneys to overall health and raise awareness of risk factors to reduce the frequency and impact of kidneys and its associated health problems.

The 2020 campaign focuses on preventive interventions to avoid the onset and progression of kidney disease calling for "Kidneys health for everyone everywhere- from prevention to detection and equitable access to care".

The day long activities chalked out by SIUT included free clinical testing like blood and urine tests, measurement body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure etc. Free checkup / consultations by nephrologists Dr. Abdul Rauf, Dr. Mehr Afroze, urologists Dr. Munawar, Dr. Tanzeel,, Paediatric Nephrologists Dr. Sabita Khatri, Dr. Irshad Ali Bajeer, Infectious diseases dept Dr. Sunil Dodani, Dr. Zaheer Uddhin, Diabetologits Dr. Sobia, Dr. Fauzia and nutritionist Ms. Naila Rasheed.

There were ongoing lectures and tutorials related to kidney diseases delivered throughout the day. Distribution of educational material to create awareness among the masses about kidney ailments was also carried out. A large number of people participated in the event and availed the facilities.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Sukkur 2020 Event From Weight Blood Salfi Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

43rd session of UN Human Rights Council suspended ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistan urges world community to take practical s ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Government takes precautionary measures to e ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses another halt as ..

3 minutes ago

KP Govt, Higher Education Commission agree to help ..

3 minutes ago

5 drug-pushers including three women held in Lahor ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.