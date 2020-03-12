Kidney diseases worldwide resulting in 2.4m deaths annually : Experts

The experts highlighted that the sharp increase in number of kidney diseases is alarming as an estimate of 850 million people are affected with kidney diseases worldwide resulting in 2.4 million deaths annually which is ranked as the sixth fastest growing cause of death worldwide while Pakistan is the eighth largest country with high prevalence of kidney diseases causing 20 thousand deaths annually

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The experts highlighted that the sharp increase in number of kidney diseases is alarming as an estimate of 850 million people are affected with kidney diseases worldwide resulting in 2.4 million deaths annually which is ranked as the sixth fastest growing cause of death worldwide while Pakistan is the eighth largest country with high prevalence of kidney diseases causing 20 thousand deaths annually.

The experts pointed out while speaking during day-long awareness events organized in connection with World Kidney Day by Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) here.

The SIUT experts from infectious diseases department discussed the novel coronavirus 'COVID-19' and advised the participants to take simple and effective precautionary measures which they normally take against common flu like covering the nose and mouth while coughing and sneezing.

The experts pointed out that the leading cause of chronic kidney diseases are primarily diabetes, kidney stones diseases and high blood pressure while other causes are excessive use of pain killers, some herbal medicines, genetic disorders, by birth defects, infections, environmental pollution and unhygienic conditions. Unfortunately, most of the kidney function was already lost by the time the symptoms of kidney diseases appear.

Explaining the cardinal measures for prevention of kidney diseases they advised for low intake of salt and oily foods, staying hydrated, eating more fruits and vegetables, staying physically active, regular checkup with doctors, no consumption of alcohol and tobacco, maintaining ideal weight, controlling sugar levels for diabetic patients, controlling high blood pressure in hypertensive patients and compliance with medications as directed by the physician.

The SIUT organized day long public awareness program events at its Dewan Farooq Medical Centre Karachi and SIUT Chhablani Medical Centre Sukkur.

The World Kidney Day was observed to highlight the importance of kidneys to overall health and raise awareness of risk factors to reduce the frequency and impact of kidneys and its associated health problems.

The 2020 campaign focuses on preventive interventions to avoid the onset and progression of kidney disease calling for "Kidneys health for everyone everywhere- from prevention to detection and equitable access to care".

The day long activities chalked out by SIUT included free clinical testing like blood and urine tests, measurement body mass index (BMI) and blood pressure etc. Free checkup / consultations by nephrologists Dr. Abdul Rauf, Dr. Mehr Afroze, urologists Dr. Munawar, Dr. Tanzeel,, Paediatric Nephrologists Dr. Sabita Khatri, Dr. Irshad Ali Bajeer, Infectious diseases dept Dr. Sunil Dodani, Dr. Zaheer Uddhin, Diabetologits Dr. Sobia, Dr. Fauzia and nutritionist Ms. Naila Rasheed.

There were ongoing lectures and tutorials related to kidney diseases delivered throughout the day. Distribution of educational material to create awareness among the masses about kidney ailments was also carried out. A large number of people participated in the event and availed the facilities.