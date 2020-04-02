UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kids Digital Health Platform Launch Event Goes Global

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 02:17 PM

Kids Digital Health Platform Launch Event Goes Global

Canadian digital healthcare services company The Uncomplicated Family™ Group will host a virtual panel of industry experts and thought leaders from six countries around the world to celebrate the global launch of the revolutionary Kids Digital Health platform on World Autism Awareness Day

Ottawa (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020) Canadian digital healthcare services company The Uncomplicated Family™ Group will host a virtual panel of industry experts and thought leaders from six countries around the world to celebrate the global launch of the revolutionary Kids Digital Health platform on World Autism Awareness Day.

Kids Digital Health is the world's only safe and therapeutic space for children and their caregivers to enjoy gaming content while improving lives. Brought to the global community by The Uncomplicated Family™ Group, whose mission is to connect communities to inspire hope for the future, the virtual launch event is free and open to leaders, communities and families from around the world to join in this digital movement.

This virtual launch event and fireside chat will feature speakers from Canada, USA, Belgium, South Korea, France and Turkey who will speak to the changing public health landscape and digital age of healthcare. These experts will bring their global perspectives to topics ranging from research, engagement, technology and data, clinical validation, accessibility, safety and international collaboration.

Related Topics

USA World Technology Turkey Canada France Company Belgium South Korea Event From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan's exports to USA grew 4.64% in 7 months

3 minutes ago

N. Korea insists it is free of coronavirus

7 minutes ago

Court seeks arguments on Fawad's acquittal applica ..

7 minutes ago

PDMA dispatches 85,000 face masks in KP

7 minutes ago

Qureshi calls Qatari FM; lauds Qatar's timely step ..

7 minutes ago

Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic broke EU refugee l ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.