Kids Digital Health Platform Launch Event Goes Global

Ottawa (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020) Canadian digital healthcare services company The Uncomplicated Family™ Group will host a virtual panel of industry experts and thought leaders from six countries around the world to celebrate the global launch of the revolutionary Kids Digital Health platform on World Autism Awareness Day.

Kids Digital Health is the world's only safe and therapeutic space for children and their caregivers to enjoy gaming content while improving lives. Brought to the global community by The Uncomplicated Family™ Group, whose mission is to connect communities to inspire hope for the future, the virtual launch event is free and open to leaders, communities and families from around the world to join in this digital movement.

This virtual launch event and fireside chat will feature speakers from Canada, USA, Belgium, South Korea, France and Turkey who will speak to the changing public health landscape and digital age of healthcare. These experts will bring their global perspectives to topics ranging from research, engagement, technology and data, clinical validation, accessibility, safety and international collaboration.