UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KMC Issue Health Advice For Prevention Of Congo Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:54 PM

KMC issue health advice for prevention of Congo virus

The health and medical services department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has issued the advice to citizens on the prevention of Congo virus on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha when sacrificial animals are brought to the city for sale in large numbers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The health and medical services department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has issued the advice to citizens on the prevention of Congo virus on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha when sacrificial animals are brought to the city for sale in large numbers.

According to the health advice the citizens should cover your face and hand during their visit to cattle markets and wear light color cloths with full sleeves, so that any tick can be seen easily & check clothing's and skin carefully for ticks, said a statement on Monday.

It said that gloves should be worn while inspection and slaughtering the animals.

Try to limit the contact with animals as much possible and use insect repellents to save yourself your animal and from ticks (Chichar).

Avoid eating & drinking during visit to cattle market or carry Boil / Filtered Water for Drinking.

Do not squeeze any tick with bare hands as its infected blood can cause Congo Virus.

Butcher should use gloves during slaughtering animals, as sacrificial animal being some time imported from endemic areas.

Wash your hands after having come in contact with animal and its Blood. Proper and ventilated sites should be allocated for animals in house and where combined slaughtering (Ijtamai Qurbani).

The Water for the use of animals should be stored properly and kept covered after use. Dispose properly the blood and remnants of animals.

There should be proper sanitation at the site of animal keeping and fumigation is adviced at houses / place of Ijtamai Qurbani where animals are kept before and during Eid days.

Related Topics

Karachi Water Visit Sale Congo SITE Market From Blood

Recent Stories

NUST Summer School 2019 registers students in larg ..

4 minutes ago

Gen Bajwa’s concern over economic situation laud ..

8 minutes ago

Supreme Court dismisses acquittal appeal of accuse ..

55 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

58 seconds ago

Russian, Turkish General Staff Chiefs Discussed Sy ..

1 minute ago

Russia's Transneft Fully Resumes Oil Deliveries to ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.