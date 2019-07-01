KMC issue health advice for prevention of Congo virus

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The health and medical services department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has issued the advice to citizens on the prevention of Congo virus on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha when sacrificial animals are brought to the city for sale in large numbers.

According to the health advice the citizens should cover your face and hand during their visit to cattle markets and wear light color cloths with full sleeves, so that any tick can be seen easily & check clothing's and skin carefully for ticks, said a statement on Monday.

It said that gloves should be worn while inspection and slaughtering the animals.

Try to limit the contact with animals as much possible and use insect repellents to save yourself your animal and from ticks (Chichar).

Avoid eating & drinking during visit to cattle market or carry Boil / Filtered Water for Drinking.

Do not squeeze any tick with bare hands as its infected blood can cause Congo Virus.

Butcher should use gloves during slaughtering animals, as sacrificial animal being some time imported from endemic areas.

Wash your hands after having come in contact with animal and its Blood. Proper and ventilated sites should be allocated for animals in house and where combined slaughtering (Ijtamai Qurbani).

The Water for the use of animals should be stored properly and kept covered after use. Dispose properly the blood and remnants of animals.

There should be proper sanitation at the site of animal keeping and fumigation is adviced at houses / place of Ijtamai Qurbani where animals are kept before and during Eid days.