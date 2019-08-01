UrduPoint.com
KMC Sets Up Dengue Control Cell In 14 Major Hospitals

Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:57 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation(KMC) has decided to set up Dengue Control Cell in 14 major KMC hospitals, besides nominating focal persons to control dengue fever.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by the Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-Ur-Rehman at his office on Thursday,said a statement.

The Program Manager of the Provincial Health Department Dr. Mehmood Iqbal Memon and others also attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that the KMC was making joint efforts with Provincial Health Department to control dengue fever and to eliminate its virus.

It was told that focal persons would be nominated in the initial phase, besides setting up Dengue Control Cell in 14 major KMC hospitals.

The focal persons would meet on regular basis to develop coordination and work with mutual cooperation.

The KMC and the Provincial Health Department was initiating public awareness campaign in this connection.

The Metropolitan Commissioner said that Special Cell had already been working in KMC hospitals to control dengue fever.

The dengue virus breeded in clean water therefore this should be ensure that the water tanks, drums, vessel, pots and bottles were properly covered, there were nets on windows and people need to cover their body parts at sunrise and sunset times.

