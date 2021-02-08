KMU holds training for laboratories capacity building

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University Public Health Reference Laboratory (KMU-PHRL), Peshawar Monday organized a three-day training for laboratories of the province to enhance capacity building.

The training was conducted in collaboration with WHO and NIH, Islamabad. The objectives of the training included introduction to Laboratory Biosafety Manual (LBM4) and capacity building of the personnel working with infectious pathogens including COVID-19 at provincial and divisional laboratories in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Overall, representatives from 14 different public and private sector laboratories of KP participated in the training. Lectures and hands-on sessions were facilitated by Dr. Hafsah Muhammad, Dr. Yasar Yousafzai from KMU, and Dr. Uzma Amir, Sajid Ali from WHO and Shazia Adeel, Zurva Ashraf from NIH, Islamabad.

The training covered all the major aspects of on-ground Biological Risk assessment and mitigation strategies. Home assignments and virtual follow-up sessions will be continuing till end of February to facilitate the participants in performing risk assessment at their own institutes.

Chief Guest, Dr. Niaz Muhammad Director General Health Services KP, Vice Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia ul-Haq and Registrar KMU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gadapur graced the closing ceremony of the said training workshop.

Dr. Niaz Muhammad appreciated the efforts of the leadership of KMU, especially Prof. Dr. Zia ul-Haq and the entire workforce of KP-PHRL for playing a very significant and exemplary role during COVID-19 pandemic by working round the clock.

He hoped that the workshop would not only help the participants to understand the basic information and requirements of Biosafety, but also enhance their professional capacity as well as their safety.

He appreciated KMU's efforts and hoped that such training workshops would be continued in the future. At the end of training, certificates were distributed among the participants and facilitators.