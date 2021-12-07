UrduPoint.com

KMU Launches Research Project On Oral Cancer

Tue 07th December 2021

KMU launches research project on oral cancer

Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Sheffield University UK, and Higher Education Commission (HEC) Tuesday jointly launched Rs 100 million project for research on oral cancer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, Sheffield University UK, and Higher education Commission (HEC) Tuesday jointly launched Rs 100 million project for research on oral cancer. The project will be completed in three years during which data on oral cancer patients will be collected and researched.

The project was formally inaugurated in the senate hall of KMU. Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq, Vice Chancellor KMU was the chief guest, whereas Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur Registrar KMU, Dr. Asif Ali Principal Investigator from Pakistan for the project and director KMU-IPDM Dr. Asif Ali, Dr. Ali Khurram (Sheffield University) Principal Investigator from UK and Dr. Muhammad Salman Khan Co-Principal Investigator UET Peshawar were present at the occasion.

While addressing the function, Prof. Dr. Zia ul Haq said that it was an honor for us to get this project after competing with other universities in the country.

He said that KMU is the only university in the province that has secured research projects worth millions of rupees in a short span of time.

He said that in the present age the importance of knowledge and research has increased and especially in the field of health the emergence of new diseases is a big challenge for humanity and their prevention and treatment were our common responsibility.

He said that oral cancer is the second-largest and most dangerous type of cancer in Pakistan after breast cancer and this research project would play a key role in its prevention and treatment.

Addressing the function, Dr. Asif Ali and Dr. Ali Khurram said that KMU and the University of Sheffield were working jointly not only on the existing cancer project but also on some other projects. There were close links between these prestigious universities.

He said that the project would pay special attention to the data collection of patients as well as their follow-up which would help in the treatment of oral cancer patients as well as in the prevention of this incurable disease.

