UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Korean Virus Test Kit Maker Earns FDA Emergency Approval

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:17 PM

Korean virus test kit maker earns FDA emergency approval

Seegene Inc., a major diagnostic assay maker in South Korea, said Wednesday that it has won an emergency approval from the U.S. health authority for its test kit for the new coronavirus that has infected more than 2.5 million around the globe

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Seegene Inc., a major diagnostic assay maker in South Korea, said Wednesday that it has won an emergency approval from the U.S. health authority for its test kit for the new coronavirus that has infected more than 2.5 million around the globe.

The U.S. food and Drug Administration granted the emergency use authorization to the Allplex novel coronavirus test kit, the company said.

So far, at least 823,000 COVID-19 infections have been reported from the world's top economy, making the U.S. the biggest victim of the pandemic.

The product is also being used in South Korea under an emergency approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

Seegene has been shipping the test kits to more than 60 countries, including some of the most hard-hit countries such as Italy.

The company had already been shipping the test kits to the U.S. before the FDA's nod under cooperation with state governments.

"Using its exclusive AI-based assay design platform, Seegene was able to rapidly develop the assay shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak started in China," the company said in a statement.

"Seegene's proprietary high multiplex chemistry technology combined with its unique automated solution has played a pivotal role in South Korea's rapid response to the COVID-19 outbreak," it added.

South Korea reported another single-digit increase in new virus cases Tuesday in a clear sign of a slowdown in the spread of the new coronavirus, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,683.

Related Topics

World Technology China Company Italy South Korea From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Launches Campaign to Accuse Syria of Inability ..

2 minutes ago

Exports of coronavirus test kits jump this month

2 minutes ago

Palestinian killed in car-ramming, stabbing attack ..

4 minutes ago

Iranian Petroleum Minister Calls for Additional Me ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 209 deaths after 9, 749 cases of ..

20 minutes ago

Sanitizer walk through gate installed at Lawari tu ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.