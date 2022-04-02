UrduPoint.com

KP 9 Corona Patients Under Treatment In Peshawar Hospitals

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 03:34 PM

As many as nine corona patients are under treatment in two major hospitals of Peshawar including Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital, said a health department official here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :As many as nine corona patients are under treatment in two major hospitals of Peshawar including Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital, said a health department official here on Saturday.

Giving details, he said, four coronavirus patients are under treatment in Khyber Teaching Hospital while five others are currently under treatment in LRH. He said 122 beds are allotted for corona patients in Khyber Teaching Hospital with four patients infected with corona being treated at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

He said 28 ventilators are reserved for corona patients in KTH and one patient infected with Corona is undergoing treatment at HDU.

He informed that 31 patients have been allotted low amounts of oxygen and 3 patients are undergoing treatment on them while no Corona patient has been admitted in the last 24 hours.

The health official disclosed that a total of 118 beds allotted for Corona in Khyber Teaching Hospital are vacant, however, the number of coronavirus patients in LRH has come down to five. The hospital has 400 beds allotted for coronavirus patients. He said 2 patients admitted in ICU with vaccine booster dose is playing its role in preventing corona.

