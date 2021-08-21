KP administers over 1,658 covid-vaccine dose

A total of 1,658,405 people had been administered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 1.53 million people were administered the first dose of Sinopharm, said an official of Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 1,658,405 people had been administered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 1.53 million people were administered the first dose of Sinopharm, said an official of Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday.

The official reported that 456,760 people were also given a second dose of Sinopharm and 27, 77, 693 people were given the first dose of Sinovac and 629,041 people were given a second dose of Sinovac.

A total of 299,002 people have been vaccinated against CanSino and the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine was given to 158,521 people in Peshawar and 64,716 people were given the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, he said.

He said 154,218 citizens have been given a dose of Pak-Vac and 4,194 people got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 3752 people were given the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The first dose of Moderna vaccine was given to 352,031 people and 54668 people were given second dose of moderna vaccine, he informed.