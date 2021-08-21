UrduPoint.com

KP Administers Over 1,658 Covid-vaccine Dose

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:59 PM

KP administers over 1,658 covid-vaccine dose

A total of 1,658,405 people had been administered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 1.53 million people were administered the first dose of Sinopharm, said an official of Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 1,658,405 people had been administered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 1.53 million people were administered the first dose of Sinopharm, said an official of Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday.

The official reported that 456,760 people were also given a second dose of Sinopharm and 27, 77, 693 people were given the first dose of Sinovac and 629,041 people were given a second dose of Sinovac.

A total of 299,002 people have been vaccinated against CanSino and the first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine was given to 158,521 people in Peshawar and 64,716 people were given the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, he said.

He said 154,218 citizens have been given a dose of Pak-Vac and 4,194 people got the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine and 3752 people were given the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The first dose of Moderna vaccine was given to 352,031 people and 54668 people were given second dose of moderna vaccine, he informed.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Million

Recent Stories

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Rawalpindi Metro Bus ..

NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif in Rawalpindi Metro Bus contract

20 minutes ago
 Malaysian PM sworn in as scandal-hit party reclaim ..

Malaysian PM sworn in as scandal-hit party reclaims leadership

2 minutes ago
 PNCA online film production certificate course in ..

PNCA online film production certificate course in full swing

7 minutes ago
 Two-week kids' painting classes concluded

Two-week kids' painting classes concluded

7 minutes ago
 Iran's Raisi says tackling Covid, reviving economy ..

Iran's Raisi says tackling Covid, reviving economy priorities

7 minutes ago
 'No one has come to help': Desperate Haitians rush ..

'No one has come to help': Desperate Haitians rush aid convoys after quake

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.