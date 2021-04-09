UrduPoint.com
KP Doctor Falls Prey To COVID-19

KP doctor falls prey to COVID-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The unbridled third wave of coronavirus claimed the life of another doctor in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the former District Health Officer of Buner died of infection on Friday.

A report from the Provincial Doctors Association said former DHO Buner and ex MS Saidu Hospital Dr Ameer Sultan succumbed to coronavirus infection at the hospital.

Dr Ameer Sultan was on ventilator at Saidu Sharif Hospital, Swat since a week and left the mortal world today.

The report said with the death of Dr Ameer, the number of total casualties from the coronavirus reached to 52 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

More Stories From Health

