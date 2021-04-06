KP food safety team discards 500 packets of expired food items

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Kohat on Tuesday sealed a shop after seizing 500 packets of expired food items

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Kohat on Tuesday sealed a shop after seizing 500 packets of expired food items.

The KP food safety team comprising Syed Salman Ahmed and Rizwan Wazir sealed the outlet during inspection of various shops at Purana Jail Road.

The team also issued instructions to several poultry shopkeepers for maintaining cleanliness standards in compliance with the Food Authority regulations.

On this occasion, samples of various food items were also taken to check the quality of food and issued notices for improvement.