KP govt approves Rs8.8 million for two killed polio workers

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) : The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Wednesday approved Rs8.8million for two lady health workers killed during anti-polio campaign last year.

On the recommendations of KP Health Department Swabi and local administration, KP Finance Department has approved compensation amount of Rs3.3 million cash and 1.

1 million each would also be given to their heirs under the head of plot.

Both the anti-polio workers including Shakeela Naz and Ghuncha Sartaj were gunned down at Mirali-Shewa Road on January 29 during administering polio drops.

The compensation amount would be handed over to families of polio workers after completion of formalities by KP Health department.