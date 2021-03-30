KP govt bans indoor, outdoor events amid third wave of Covid 19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has banned all indoor and outdoor events across the province due to surge in cases of coronavirus.

According to an official statement, the government imposed section 144, banning gatherings and all kinds of cultural, sports, social and religious gatherings in the city.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is also considering a complete lockdown in 16 districts due to the rapid rise of Covid affected cases.

Kamran Bangash, Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information said Chief Minister KPK Mahmood Khan on Tuesday convened a meeting of the provincial task force which would discuss other options including lockdown to effectively contain spread of the pandemic.