KP govt committed to upgrade hospitals in Karak: Shahid Khattak

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNA Shahid Khattak on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was committed for the welfare of people through social wealfare projects

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MNA Shahid Khattak on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government was committed for the welfare of people through social wealfare projects.

In a statement , he said "universal health coverage through Sehat Sahulat Cards is a big step towards attaining Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision of welfare state on the model of Riast-e-Madina." He said that over 300 hospitals to be registered for Sehat Sahulat programme across the country.

Firstly, it was launched in four districts of Kyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2015 covering 3 percent population and then extended to 51 percent population in 2016, while 69 percent in 2017.

He said that provincial Heath Minister has promised to release funds for the upgradation of Karak hospitals and also a complete overhaul will be done to provide healthcare.

He said heath minister recently visited hospitals in district Karak and was was briefed by hospital administration about problems, public also shared their views on health problems.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkwa government was committed to provide best possible healthcare to public with equipped hospitals and other facilities.