KP Govt Constitutes 18,364 Mobile Teams For Anti-polio Vaccination Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 11:53 AM

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has constituted 18,364 mobile teams for upcoming anti-polio vaccination campaign scheduled on January 17, 2022

According to officials of Expanded Polio Immunization Programme, the vaccination campaign in DI Khan and Bannu districts would start from January 17 and will continue till January 21.

Similarly, the campaign would formally begin in 14 districts of KP including Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bajaur and Malakand districts from January 24-28.

He said the special campaign would continue for additional two days in Peshawar and Khyber districts from January 28-30 for which all arrangements were completed. These mobile teams would also be used for vaccination of children in far flung areas.

He said polio was a crippling disease and vaccination was best available remedy to save children from permanent disabilities.

