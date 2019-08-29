KP Govt decides to computerize hospitals record

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has decided to computerize the record of all public sector hospitals to improve health delivery system in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government has decided to computerize the record of all public sector hospitals to improve health delivery system in the province.

The Government has also decided to install bio-metric system in all public sector hospitals in the province to ensure attendance of doctors, paramedics and other staff.

This order was passed by Minister for Health, Dr Hasham Inamullah Khan while addressing a meeting of medical superintendents of public sectors hospitals here with members' provincial assembly Dr Sommera Shams and Dr Assia Asad and Director General Health Services, Dr Muhammad Arshad and Deputy Secretary Health Dr Muhammad Imran.

The Minister directed the medical superintendents to ensure all life saving medicines besides others medicines in public sector hospitals and negligence in duties would not be tolerated.

He said installation of bio-metric system would help improve attendance of doctors, paramedics and patients would be largely benefited.

Dr Hasham said record of Government hospitals are being regularized to provide quick service to patients and people.

The doctors appraised the minister about their problems and shortcomings in public sectors hospitals on which the latter assured all possible assistance.