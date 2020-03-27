UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Developing 'Ehtyat Corona' Reporting System For Profiling Of Corona Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:27 PM

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started developing a comprehensive tracking and reporting system, named "Ehtyat (be careful) Corona" for profiling of patients and test results

This system was being developed by Performance Management Reforms Unit (PMRU) for tracking, monitoring and reporting system under "Ehtyat Corona" programme, says an official statement here on Friday.

This system was being developed by Performance Management Reforms Unit (PMRU) for tracking, monitoring and reporting system under "Ehtyat Corona" programme, says an official statement here on Friday.

The system will have App and web access for all governments, non-government and private officials working against the COVID-19, complete profiling of patients, travel history and path, symptoms, test results etc.

It would be linked with call centres and all facilities in the province.

This would enable policymakers in decisions making and introducing projects and reforms for patients welfare and prevention of the disease.

