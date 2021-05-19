KP govt distributes cheques among heirs of frontline health workers dies of coronavirus

The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has distributed cheques among heirs of frontline health workers who died due to coronavirus under martyrs package

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has distributed cheques among heirs of frontline health workers who died due to coronavirus under martyrs package.

Heirs of nine martyred frontline health workers include late Dr Shah Alam, Dr Fisal Qureshi, Dr Sultan Zeib, Paramedics Gul Wasim, Munir Khan, Waheed Khan, Umar Jalal, Class-IV Mumtaz Khan and technician Gul Aleem received relief cheques at a ceremony here Wednesday.

Each frontline health worker was given a cheque for Rs7 million. Till today the heirs of 10 frontline health workers, who were fallen prey to coronavirus in line of duty, have been given relief cheques. Similarly cheques would also be given to others six martyrs soon.