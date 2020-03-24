KP Govt forms 8 members group to elevate protocols to curb Corona virus

A high-level COVID-19 Clinical Management Group (CCMG) was formed on Tuesday by the KP Health Department to elevate protocols for treatment of Corona virus patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A high-level COVID-19 Clinical Management Group (CCMG) was formed on Tuesday by the KP Health Department to elevate protocols for treatment of Corona virus patients.

The group would be chaired by Professor Dr Noor Wazir of Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar.

Other members are Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood of Lady Reading Hospital, Dr Sadia Ashraf of Khyber Teaching Hospital, Dr Amjad Mahboob of Bacha Khan Medical College Swabi, Dr Mujahid islam of Rehman Medical Institute Peshawar, Dr Arsalan Rahatullah of North West General Hospital Peshawar and Dr Sheraz Afridi of Health Department besides any other co-opted member.

The group was mandated to prepare terms of reference to evaluate protocols for treatment of Corona patients, upgrade clinical protocols based on experiences of case management, organize workshops, seminars for treatment of Corona virus patients, elevate clinical records of the selected patients, render advices to clinicians in respect of any query in treatment of Corona patients and carryout clinical audit of any death taking place as a result of carona, says a notification of Health Department on Tuesday.