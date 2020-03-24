UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Forms 8 Members Group To Elevate Protocols To Curb Corona Virus

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:38 PM

KP Govt forms 8 members group to elevate protocols to curb Corona virus

A high-level COVID-19 Clinical Management Group (CCMG) was formed on Tuesday by the KP Health Department to elevate protocols for treatment of Corona virus patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A high-level COVID-19 Clinical Management Group (CCMG) was formed on Tuesday by the KP Health Department to elevate protocols for treatment of Corona virus patients.

The group would be chaired by Professor Dr Noor Wazir of Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar.

Other members are Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood of Lady Reading Hospital, Dr Sadia Ashraf of Khyber Teaching Hospital, Dr Amjad Mahboob of Bacha Khan Medical College Swabi, Dr Mujahid islam of Rehman Medical Institute Peshawar, Dr Arsalan Rahatullah of North West General Hospital Peshawar and Dr Sheraz Afridi of Health Department besides any other co-opted member.

The group was mandated to prepare terms of reference to evaluate protocols for treatment of Corona patients, upgrade clinical protocols based on experiences of case management, organize workshops, seminars for treatment of Corona virus patients, elevate clinical records of the selected patients, render advices to clinicians in respect of any query in treatment of Corona patients and carryout clinical audit of any death taking place as a result of carona, says a notification of Health Department on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reading Swabi Afridi

Recent Stories

Rupee loses 33 paisa against dollar in interbank

32 seconds ago

Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) to save Rs734.3ml ..

34 seconds ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) extends date for fi ..

50 seconds ago

President Alvi calls AJK President on measures aga ..

4 minutes ago

One Million People Arrive in Russia From Abroad Ov ..

9 minutes ago

Ministry of Justice: Penalties stipulated in &#039 ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.