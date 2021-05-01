KP govt imposes additional Coronavirus restrictions, SOPs on Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed additional instructions and restrictions ( SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with effect from May 8 to 16 keeping in view increase in Covid-19 cases and high positivity rate in major cities of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed additional instructions and restrictions ( SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with effect from May 8 to 16 keeping in view increase in Covid-19 cases and high positivity rate in major cities of the province.

The notification issued by Home and Tribal Affairs Department says that all markets and shops will remain closed except essential services.

There shall be complete ban on all Chand Raat bazaars including mehndi , jewellery, ornament and clothing stalls throughout the province.

The government decided complete ban on tourism with closure of tourist resorts, parks , hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and transport .

All travel roads roads going to tourist spots shall be closed and special focus will given tourist spot Kalam, Galat and Kaghan.

Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts have been directed to chalk out timely plan for the implementation of restrictions and SOPs.

Moreover, complete ban on travel, inter-provincial, inter- cities and intra- city public transport and addas shall remain closed eid holidays.