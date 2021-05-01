UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Govt Imposes Additional Coronavirus Restrictions, SOPs On Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:57 PM

KP govt imposes additional Coronavirus restrictions, SOPs on Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed additional instructions and restrictions ( SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with effect from May 8 to 16 keeping in view increase in Covid-19 cases and high positivity rate in major cities of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed additional instructions and restrictions ( SOPs) on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr with effect from May 8 to 16 keeping in view increase in Covid-19 cases and high positivity rate in major cities of the province.

The notification issued by Home and Tribal Affairs Department says that all markets and shops will remain closed except essential services.

There shall be complete ban on all Chand Raat bazaars including mehndi , jewellery, ornament and clothing stalls throughout the province.

The government decided complete ban on tourism with closure of tourist resorts, parks , hotels, restaurants, shopping malls and transport .

All travel roads roads going to tourist spots shall be closed and special focus will given tourist spot Kalam, Galat and Kaghan.

Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts have been directed to chalk out timely plan for the implementation of restrictions and SOPs.

Moreover, complete ban on travel, inter-provincial, inter- cities and intra- city public transport and addas shall remain closed eid holidays.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa EID Holidays May Market All From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan will dissolve the assembly if any hurdl ..

7 minutes ago

KP Govt takes strict legal action against violator ..

3 minutes ago

362 Covid-19 patients under treatment at LRH: Spok ..

3 minutes ago

Ahead of Eid, markets across AJK witness rush desp ..

4 minutes ago

VR ER: tech helps UK medical students learn safely ..

4 minutes ago

Aimed rising temperature, watermelons sale surged

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.