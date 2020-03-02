UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Imposes Health Emergency In KP To Curb Corona Virus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:58 PM

KP Govt imposes health emergency in KP to curb Corona virus

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared the state of health emergency across the province in the wake of COVID-19 (Novel CoronaVirus) pandemic confirmed in all neighboring countries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared the state of health emergency across the province in the wake of COVID-19 (Novel CoronaVirus) pandemic confirmed in all neighboring countries.

A notification issued here by provincial health department, it was said that Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) declared by WHO on January 30, 2020 and subsequent declaration of health emergency by the Federal government the health emergency has been declared in the province.

It said that now cases of COVID-19 have been declared positive in the province with a serious threat of its further spread in the country and to the province.

It said extensive measures were required to be set in place for the preparedness, prevention, control and response to the spread of the disease.

It said that state of emergency has been imposed under section 6 (1) read with section 3 of the KP Public Health (Surveillance and Response) Act, 2017.

