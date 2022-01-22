UrduPoint.com

KP Govt Issues NPIs For Cities With Over 10% COVID-19 Positivity

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

KP Govt issues NPIs for cities with over 10% COVID-19 positivity

The Home & Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has directed all divisional and deputy commissioners for adopting various Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) in wake of over 10% positivity ratio for coronvirus in the provincial capital Peshawar, said a notification issued here on Saturday

The dispatch addressed to the administration specially mentioning the implementation of the restrictions issued by the Home & Tribal Affairs Department for all those cities with over 10% positivity ratio two days ago.

According to the communiqu�, the department has decided a complete ban on indoor weddings and other functions from January 24 till February 24, 2022 in all cities with over 10% Corona positivity ratio. In outdoor functions up to 300 full vaccinated persons are allowed.

The public transport will operate with 70% capacity of commuters and subject to vaccination and adherence to strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while holy places will operate with 50% vaccinated visitors in compliance with full implementation of SOPs.

Similarly, from January 24, all indoor dining will also be banned. However, takeaway and home delivery service will be allowed and active 24/7. Recreation facilities including cinemas, park, water sports and swimming pools will operate with 50% vaccinated visitors.

There will be a complete ban on other sports like karate, boxing, rugby, martial art, water polo, kabadi and wrestling. Similarly, 50% full vaccinated persons will be allowed in all kinds of indoor gyms.

