KP Govt Nominates 28 Focal Persons For Information Of Corona Virus

Wed 25th March 2020 | 12:43 PM

KP Govt nominates 28 focal persons for Information of Corona virus

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Wednesday nominated 28 focal persons for all the districts to share Information regarding corona virus in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government here Wednesday nominated 28 focal persons for all the districts to share Information regarding corona virus in the province.

According to the spokesman of Relief and Resettlement Department, 20 focal persons were also nominated for merged tribal districts.

They would be contacted for any kind of Information about Corona pandemic in their respective districts.

More Stories From Health

