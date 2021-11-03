KP govt notifies relaxation of corona SOPs till Nov 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced relaxation in corona Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for less vaccinating districts till November 15 except provincial metropolis.

The decision has been taken following directives of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC), said a notification issued by Home and Tribal Affairs Department.

According to details, commercial activities and markets would be closed at 10 p.m. except pharmacies, petrol pumps, grocery stores, vaccination centers, milk shops, bakers, utility bills service providers home delivery shops.

The limit of 500 vaccinated persons has been fixed for outdoor wedding functions and 300 for indoor wedding functions.

Vaccination has been made mandatory for all public and private sector workers and hundred percent attendances would be allowed in these working places.

Transport is allowed on seven days of the week with 80 percent capacity and strict observance of SOPs. Cinemas are also allowed to open till 1 a.m. for vaccinated persons while playing and fitness gyms would be opened for players thqt are vaccinated.

NCOC would decide implementation of lockdown after analyzing the whole situation. Tourism sector would remain opened for vaccinated persons following strict adherence of SOPs.

District administrations and police has also been directed to develop a liaison and take strict action against violators.