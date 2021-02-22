KP govt notifies upgradation of three B class hospital to A class

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :KP government on Monday notified the upgradation of three B class hospitals of the province to A class including two in Hazara division.

Following the directives of KP chief minister Mahmood Khan health department has notified the upgradation of Benazir Bhutto Hospital Abbottabad, District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Haripur and DHQ hospitals Bajor has been upgraded to A-Class hospital.

It was also directed to ensure the upgradation process of the three hospitals smooth, hire all necessary staff and purchase machinery to fulfill the need of the hospitals. Commissioner Hazara division and C&W have also been informed through a letter about the upgradation of hospitals.

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon have played a vital role in the degradation of DHQ Abbottabad while provincial minister Akbar Ayub got the approval for the upgradation of Haripur DHQ.

Sources revealed that chief minister KPK Mahmood Khan would inaugurate the upgraded A-class hospital Abbottabad.

Upgradation of DHQ Haripur would also lessen the burden of Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Abbottabad which is currently providing health care facilities to the masses of Hazra division.

Upgradation of both hospitals was a long-awaited promise of the KP government which has been fulfilled by CM Mahmood Khan.