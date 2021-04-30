UrduPoint.com
KP Govt Orders Inquiry Into Wrong Corona Vaccination At PSH

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:22 PM

KP Govt orders inquiry into wrong corona vaccination at PSH

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken notice of allegedly administering of wrong corona vaccine to people over 60-year of age at Police Service Hospital (PSH) and ordered Director General Health to submit report within a week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken notice of allegedly administering of wrong corona vaccine to people over 60-year of age at Police Service Hospital (PSH) and ordered Director General Health to submit report within a week.

It is to mention here that Chief Secretary KP taking notice of a social media post about inoculation of wrong corona vaccine at PSH sought a report from Secretary Health after which the Secretary Health ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident and asked DG Health to submit a report within a week.

Meanwhile President Trader Alliance Federation Bilal Javed also lodged a complaint with the KP Chief Minister that his mother was given an already filled vaccine in the name of corona vaccine.

