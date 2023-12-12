KP govt provides mobile hospitals to remote tribal areas

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has provided facilities of mobile hospitals for the basic health facilities in the needed remote areas of the merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has provided facilities of mobile hospitals for the basic health facilities in the needed remote areas of the merged districts.

Ten vehicles were provided to the health department officials in the merged districts for use as mobile hospitals in areas where basic health facilities are not available.

As a result of this facility, minor operations, laboratory examinations, X-rays, dental treatment and maternity needs can be fulfilled.

The said vehicles were donated by the German Development Bank KFW under the Mobile Hospital Centralized Programme for Tribal Areas in 2013 but were lying dysfunctional due to required repairs.

Similarly, seventeen more vehicles will be repaired and provided to these districts for health facilities.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at Civil Secretariat Peshawar on Tuesday wherein the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Newly Merged Districts Affairs, Industries Commerce and Technical Education Dr. Aamer Abdullah, Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister on Health Dr. Riaz Anwar, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir, Special Secretary Health Habibullah, Senior Planning Officer of the Department, District Health Officers of the merged districts and other relevant officials participated.

In the ceremony, the caretaker minister, Advisor to CM advisor and Secretary Health handed over the keys of the said vehicles to the DHOs of merged districts.

Speaking on the occasion, caretaker minister Dr. Aamer Abdullah said that the said vehicles were national assets which were standing without any use.

He said that after their minor repairs, they have been provided for the needs and welfare of the people of the merged districts who will be used for public service in those areas where health facilities are lacking.

He expressed the hope that the authorities of the health department would put these vehicles into use keeping in view the poor conditions of health facilities in the same areas.

Advisor to caretaker CM Dr. Riaz Anwar said that the vehicles provided to the merged districts have facilities required for basic health in the rural areas, which will be a mobile hospital for the local population.

He said that after the first phase of 10 vehicles, we will provide more such vehicles to the merged districts for this purpose.

Health Secretary Mahmood Aslam Wazir said that the health department will provide essential medicines, fuel and other necessary equipment to the vehicles of said Mobile Hospital so that this initiative runs successfully and its benefits reach the poor people there as per the government's desire.

He said that the government is paying special attention to providing facilities to the people of the merged districts and wishes that the health facilities available in other areas reach the merged districts as well.