KP govt spokesman condemned attack on Polio team in Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday condemned the attack on Polio workers and police personal in Tank and said that the sacrifices of polio workers and police personnel will not go in vain.

Polio campaign will continue, working on a commitment to give a secure future to the next generation, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said.

Those who attacked the polio team are enemies of the country and the nation, Special Assistant of Chief Minister KP for Information said.